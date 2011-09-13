MOSCOW, Sept 13 A Russian court on Thursday supported BP's appeal to bar bailiffs from searching the company's office in Moscow, a day after British Prime Minister David Cameron's visit to Russia, BP said.

In his first trip to Russia, Cameron, accompanied by a crowd of British businessmen including BP head Bob Dudley, met Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who reassured the British oil major about its presence in the country.

Last week, BP filed an appeal against a Russian regional court ruling which authorised a search of its Moscow office on the basis of a lawsuit lodged by minority shareholders in its Russian joint venture TNK-BP .

The main plaintiff was named as TNK-BP minority shareholder Andrei Prokhorov.

"According to today's ruling, enforcement procedures against BP EOC which led to searches by representatives of Andrei Prokhorov in BP EOC's (Exploration Operating Company) office on August 31 and September 1, must be stopped," BP said in a statement.

But the minority shareholders said later on Tuesday that the ruling will not stop the process of seeking damages from BP.

Bailiffs were searching for documents connected to a failed multi-billion dollar deal between BP and Rosneft after minority shareholders filed a lawsuit saying TNK-BP incurred damages because the deal fell through.

The agreement between Rosneft and BP, signed in January, sparked the latest in a long series of shareholder conflicts between BP and its Russia-based partners in TNK-BP.

The deal failed after the partners, operating as the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium, won an injunction.

The Kremlin has said Russian authorities will not intervene in the dispute and that consultations should continue at the corporate level. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Hulmes)