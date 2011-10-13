MOSCOW Oct 13 A minority shareholder in TNK-BP
has increased its damage claims against BP to
409 billion roubles ($13.2 billion) from 154 billion based on
potential profits in a Russian court case over a failed deal
with Rosneft .
Minority shareholder Andrey Prokhorov has claimed that
TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil company, suffered damages
because BP decided not to act via its existing Russian joint
venture in the Rosneft deal, in violation of an exclusivity
clause in the TNK-BP shareholder agreement.
The original claim was filed in May.
"The claims are being increased in connection with lost
profit on a number of offshore projects in the Arctic... in
which TNK-BP Holding would participate had it become part of the
strategic alliance with Rosneft," Dmitriy Chepurenko, a partner
in law firm Liniya Prava, representing the shareholder.
In an emailed response to Reuters BP said: "The claim is
absurd, groundless and has no connection with law. As there was
not and could not be any damage arising, estimation of damages
depends only on so called claimants' fantasy."
The BP-Rosneft deal collapsed in May after a successful
legal challenge by the four Soviet-born billionaires who own
half of TNK-BP Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture that is half-owned by
BP. Prokhorov is a shareholder in listed unit TNK-BP Holding.
Prokhorov launched a similar complaint against two BP
directors, worth $2.8 billion. On Wednesday a BP lawyer said
that this claim will likely be thrown out by a judge in the city
of Tyumen because the plaintiff's shareholding was too small
make the suit eligible under Russian law.
($1=31.110 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Mike Nesbit)