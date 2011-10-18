MOSCOW Oct 18 The board of Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP will consider the possibility of joining forces with its minority shareholders in a lawsuit against BP over the failed deal with Rosneft , TNK-BP said on Tuesday.

The board of TNK-BP Holding, the traded arm of the venture, will discuss the matter at its meeting on Oct. 24.

"At the request of one of the TNK-BP Holding (THB) directors, on Oct. 24 the Board of Directors of TBH will consider the question of whether or not to join the lawsuit being put forward by one of its minority shareholders," a TNK-BP spokesman told Reuters.

"The prerogative of deciding TBH participation in these legal proceedings lies within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Board of Directors of TNK-BP Holding and does not involve participation of the Company's management," he added. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)