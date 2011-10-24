* Court hearings scheduled for November
* Minority shareholder seeking damages
(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Oct 24 The board of TNK-BP Holding
, half owned by BP , on Monday voted against an
initiative to join a minority shareholder in a lawsuit against
the British oil major, a spokesman for BP in Moscow told
Reuters.
"The board of directors voted against joining the lawsuit at
its meeting," Vladimir Buyanov said, confirming a report by a
source close to TNK-BP Holding.
A spokesman for TNK-BP declined to comment.
BP and the quartet of billionaires -- representatives of
the Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) consortium who own the other half
of Russia's third-largest oil producer -- clashed over BP's
attempt to secure an exploration and share-swap deal with
state-controlled Rosneft .
A minority shareholder in the listed subsidiary of 50-50
joint venture TNK-BP Ltd, TNK-BP Holding, is seeking total
damages of over $13 billion in a Russian court from BP and two
nominees on the board of TNK-BP Holding, Peter Charow and
Richard Sloan.
The shareholder, Andrey Prokhorov, needed more support from
other TNK-BP shareholders to validate his claims in the lawsuit
against the directors. According to Russian law, a plaintiff
must have at least a 1 percent stake in a company to be able to
file a lawsuit against directors.
Prokhorov has less than the required amount of shares in
TNK-BP, and a BP lawyer has told Reuters that the court will
have to waive his claims to the directors during its hearings on
Nov. 10 in a regional court of Tuymen where TNK-BP is
registered.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin and
Erica Billingham)