MOSCOW Dec 7 A Russian court will hear an
appeal in January to pursue a $2.8 billion suit against oil firm
BP's representatives on the board of its Russian joint
venture TNK-BP, a plaintiff's representative said on
Wednesday.
Last month, a Russian arbitration court threw out
multi-billion lawsuits against Peter Charow and Richard Sloan
and BP in a case filed by a minority shareholder in TNK-BP
Holding, a listed unit of 50-50 joint venture TNK-BP Ltd.
Appeal hearings that could re-open the cases against the two
representatives have been set for Jan. 26 in the Siberian city
of Omsk.
The plaintiff is also set to appeal a court motion to
decline a $13 billion lawsuit against the British major.
BP clashed with the quartet of Soviet-born billionaires that
own the other half of Russia's third-largest oil producer over
the attempt by the British oil major to secure an exploration
and share-swap deal with state-controlled Rosneft.
