MOSCOW, June 1 The consortium representing four
billionaire shareholders who own half of TNK-BP declined
to comment on Friday on BP's announcement that it would
seek to sell its 50 percent stake in the Anglo-Russian oil
company.
"No comment for now," a representative of Alfa-Access-Renova
(AAR) said in an emailed response to a Reuters inquiry.
A spokesman for state-controlled oil major Rosneft
said it had no information on any bid approach for BP's stake in
TNK-BP, after the British oil major said it had received
unsolicited approaches and intended to pursue a potential sale.
