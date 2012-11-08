UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 8 A quartet of Soviet-born billionaires who own half of Russia's third-largest crude producer, TNK-BP, agreed with their partner BP to restore TNK-BP's board functions, their consortium said on Thursday.
Russian national oil company Rosneft recently agreed to buy the partners out of the Anglo-Russian company, whose board has been unable to make important decisions since two independent directors quit amid hostilities between BP and the AAR consortium.
The agreement will allow the current TNK-BP board, which remains short one independent director, to make decisions on matters requiring simple majority approval, as well as "unanimous reserved matters", AAR said.
"This agreement will enable the parties to better focus on preparing their respective transactions with Rosneft, while having a fully-functioning Board of Directors will ensure effective corporate governance and business continuity in TNK-BP during this transition period." AAR CEO Stan Polovets said in a statement.
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.