(Corrects to say lawsuit filed against BP by TNK-BP minority
shareholder, not four billionaire shareholders)
MOSCOW, April 6 The head of BP's Russian
business is leaving Moscow the year after the British oil major
failed to clinch a major Arctic strategic partnership with
state-controlled Rosneft, the company said on Friday.
Jeremy Huck will be replaced by BP Russia's chief financial
officer, Richard Sloan, in a "planned rotation" after a
three-and-a-half year assignment, a spokesman for BP in Moscow
said.
BP's partnership with Rosneft, signed in early
2011 in the presence of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, collapsed
amid legal wrangling with the co-owners of its Russian venture
TNK-BP. ExxonMobil went on to team up with
Rosneft.
After the failure, BP's Moscow office was raided by Russian
officials in connection with a lawsuit over the Rosneft deal
brought by a minority shareholder in TNK-BP's listed unit. A
Russian court eventually found in favour of BP in the case.
Separate arbitration proceedings continue between AAR,
representing four billionaire shareholders who own half of
TNK-BP, and BP over the failed Rosneft deal. AAR argues that the
deal violated the TNK-BP shareholders' agreement and the joint
venture sustained damages by being cut out of the partnership.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Jane Baird)