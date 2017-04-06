LONDON, April 6 BP has trimmed Chief Executive Bob Dudley's annual remuneration package by almost $8 million to $11.6 million, it said in its annual report on Thursday, after shareholders last year voted against his pay deal.

The 40 percent cut comes after the company made a number of changes to its renumeration policy, including a 25 percent reduction in bonuses for reaching certain targets, BP said.

Last year, some 59 percent of shareholders opposed Dudley's $19.4 million pay and benefits package which rose 20 percent despite the company reporting steep losses.

Executives' remuneration has come under growing scrutiny in Britain after a string of corporate scandals, such as the collapse of store chain BHS, have fuelled mistrust of well-paid company bosses. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)