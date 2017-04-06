LONDON, April 6 BP has trimmed Chief
Executive Bob Dudley's annual remuneration package by almost $8
million to $11.6 million, it said in its annual report on
Thursday, after shareholders last year voted against his pay
deal.
The 40 percent cut comes after the company made a number of
changes to its renumeration policy, including a 25 percent
reduction in bonuses for reaching certain targets, BP said.
Last year, some 59 percent of shareholders opposed Dudley's
$19.4 million pay and benefits package which rose 20 percent
despite the company reporting steep losses.
Executives' remuneration has come under growing scrutiny in
Britain after a string of corporate scandals, such as the
collapse of store chain BHS, have fuelled mistrust of well-paid
company bosses.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason
Neely)