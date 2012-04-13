April 13 The Attorney General for the State of
Florida has asked a federal court to delay granting preliminary
approval of BP Plc's $7.8 billion settlement with
businesses and individuals suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi, representing her
constituents, said in a filing in Louisiana federal court on
Friday that there is not enough information available about the
settlement terms.
She asked that the court "delay any immediate decision on
the preliminary approval" of the settlement and to establish a
schedule to allow interested parties an opportunity to review
the settlement.
The settlement requires approval from U.S. District Judge
Carl Barbier.
London-based BP reached the agreement in early March with
the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, or PSC, which represents
condominium owners, fishermen, hoteliers, restaurateurs and
others who say their livelihoods were damaged by the April 20,
2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and
subsequent oil spill. The settlement came just before a
three-part trial was scheduled to begin in New Orleans.
Lawyers for the PSC did not immediately respond to requests
for comment; BP also did not immediately respond.
The proposed settlement would resolve only one part of BP's
legal fight stemming from the explosion. It continues to face
charges brought by the U.S. government, as well as lawsuits from
five U.S. states whose coastlines were oiled, and its partners
in the ill-fated well.
A delay in the preliminary approval could slow down those
other parts of the litigation, as well as result in further
delays in payments for those who businesses suffered due to the
oil spill. In an order issued when the settlement was announced,
Judge Barbier said it "would likely result in a realignment of
the parties in this litigation and requires substantial changes"
to the trial plan.
The two year anniversary of the explosion, which killed 11
people, is one week from Friday.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon," U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Louisiana, No. 10-02179.
(Reporting By Erin Geiger Smith; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)