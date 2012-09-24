MILAN, Sept 24 The consortium developing Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II gas field is open to offering some buyers gas supplies fully linked to spot prices, BP's Vice-President for Shah Deniz Development Alastair Cook told Reuters on Monday.

"We're fully open to everything and we do not rule out a 100 percent spot linkage to some buyers," Cook said on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Shah Deniz II is Europe's best hope of diversifying supplies from Russia.