* BP considering full spot-indexation to grab market share
* Europe seen moving away from oil indexation - BP
* Shah Deniz Europe's best hope to diversify from Russia
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Sept 24 The consortium developing
Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II gas field is open to offering
some buyers gas supplies fully linked to spot prices, BP's
Vice-President for Shah Deniz Development Alastair Cook told
Reuters on Monday.
"We're fully open to everything and we do not rule out a 100
percent spot linkage to some buyers," Cook said on the sidelines
of an energy conference.
The move by Shah Deniz II, Europe's best hope of
diversifying gas supplies from Russia, aims to capture market
share from established suppliers by offering cheaper supplies of
gas to cash-strapped European utilities.
"We would agree to (spot-indexation) because it's what our
clients want...part of what we offer is new supply and
diversification away from liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
(existing) pipelines," Cook said.
Shah Deniz II is offering to pump 10 billion cubic meters of
gas to Europe by 2018.
Europe has become a battleground for gas pricing with
utilities challenging pipeline exporters like Russia and Norway
to rethink a decades-old system linking gas supplies to high oil
prices.
The backlash against oil-linked contracts has gained ground
in recent years as waning demand for gas and economic recession
across Europe forces utilities to defend dwindling profit
margins.
German utility E.ON lost more than a billion
euros last year on its long-term oil-linked supplies of Russian
gas, because it was forced to sell the gas at discounted market
prices.
"BP's view is that Europe is heading more in the direction
of spot gas pricing," Cook said.
Existing suppliers to Europe favour oil-index pricing of gas
sales because it helps guarantee long-term revenue, while
switching to a gas index makes future profits uncertain.
"At Shah Deniz II we get revenues from sales of gas
condensates (an oil-like substance) and from gas sales to
Turkey, so with that diversification we can absorb greater
uncertainty on gas sales to Europe," he added.
Azeri gas fields are the most developed new non-Russian
sources of natural gas that can be pumped to the European Union
through pipelines.
The European Union's desire to find alternative suppliers to
Russia, which provides around a quarter of its gas, deepened
after supply disruptions in 2006 and 2009 because of tension
between Russia and transit state Ukraine.
BP operates the Shah Deniz II gas field, which is thought to
contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas and holds a 25.5
percent stake, as does Statoil. The rest is divided
between Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Russian LUKOIL
, NICO, Total SA and TPAO.