LONDON Feb 7 BP is looking at ways to
incrementally increase its footprint in U.S. shale oil and gas
production, its Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said on
Tuesday.
Dudley said the company will use "a lot of discipline" in
investments in the sector as asset prices are high.
Talking to analysts after reporting its 2016 results, Dudley
also said the British oil and gas company was considering giving
the green light to several projects around the world, including
in Oman, Trinidad and Tobago and India.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)