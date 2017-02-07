LONDON Feb 7 BP is looking at ways to incrementally increase its footprint in U.S. shale oil and gas production, its Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said on Tuesday.

Dudley said the company will use "a lot of discipline" in investments in the sector as asset prices are high.

Talking to analysts after reporting its 2016 results, Dudley also said the British oil and gas company was considering giving the green light to several projects around the world, including in Oman, Trinidad and Tobago and India. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)