LONDON, April 16 BP shareholders have
voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution that means the
oil major will test its business strategy against climate change
risks from next year, making it one of the first global oil
companies to disclose such details.
A total of 98 percent of shareholders in a vote at the oil
major supported the plan, with less than two percent opposing.
"This resolution is about disclosure, it's not about setting
targets," said BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg on Thursday at
the company's annual general meeting in London.
A number of shareholders at the meeting, including a
representative of the $300 billion California Public Employees
Retirement System, said voting through the resolution was
fundamental to them retaining BP stocks.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
Mark Potter)