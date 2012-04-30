LONDON, April 30 Oil giant BP has suspended a senior executive alleged to have taken cash payments in return for awarding multi-million pound contracts to a shipping company, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.

BP said last month it was investigating possible impropriety after a whistleblower sent a letter to Chief Executive Bob Dudley making "serious" allegations.

A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters previously that the investigation related to the award of contracts in the shipping unit.

The Telegraph said the letter, a copy of which it said was sent to the UK's Serious Fraud Office, alleged a five-year catalogue of bribery within the unit, including a named shipping group receiving preferential treatment in the award of contracts.

A BP spokesman said it did not comment on personnel issues.

Reuters was told by a colleague of the senior executive named in the newspaper that the executive was on leave and that she did not know when he would return. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by David Cowell)