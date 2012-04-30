HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 12:10 P.M. EST/0510 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
LONDON, April 30 Oil giant BP has suspended a senior executive alleged to have taken cash payments in return for awarding multi-million pound contracts to a shipping company, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.
BP said last month it was investigating possible impropriety after a whistleblower sent a letter to Chief Executive Bob Dudley making "serious" allegations.
A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters previously that the investigation related to the award of contracts in the shipping unit.
The Telegraph said the letter, a copy of which it said was sent to the UK's Serious Fraud Office, alleged a five-year catalogue of bribery within the unit, including a named shipping group receiving preferential treatment in the award of contracts.
A BP spokesman said it did not comment on personnel issues.
Reuters was told by a colleague of the senior executive named in the newspaper that the executive was on leave and that she did not know when he would return. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by David Cowell)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.