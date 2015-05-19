SINGAPORE May 19 British oil major BP and China's Sinopec Fuel Oil are starting a Singapore-based joint venture in ship fuel storage and sales, BP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 50/50 joint venture will use both companies' existing bunkering locations and activities in Singapore and will provide marine bunker sales around the world, the statement said.

"The ports served by BP Sinopec Marine Fuels Pte Ltd will be: Singapore; Fujairah, United Arab Emirates; Antwerp, Belgium; Rotterdam and Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen, China," the statement said.

