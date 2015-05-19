(Adds sales volume and details)
SINGAPORE May 19 British oil major BP
and China's Sinopec Fuel Oil are starting a
Singapore-based joint venture in ship fuel storage and sales, BP
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 50/50 joint venture, which builds on a similar agreement
signed in 2011, will leverage both companies' existing bunkering
locations and activities to deliver marine fuel to their
customers, with a strong focus on Chinese shipping companies, a
BP spokeswoman said in an email.
"The ports served by BP Sinopec Marine Fuels Pte Ltd will
be: Singapore; Fujairah, United Arab Emirates; Antwerp, Belgium;
Rotterdam and Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Tianjin, Qingdao,
Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen, China," the statement said.
Unlike the Singapore market which is open to around 60
suppliers, the Chinese marine fuel market is limited to only a
few players, including Sinopec, Chimbusco and Brightoil, trade
sources said.
"BP gives access to their physical locations against getting
access to China, which is a very restricted market," said a
Singapore-based fuel trader.
Sinopec is one of the top refiners in China and has a third
of China's bonded bunker market, which sells up to 9 million
tonnes of fuel a year.
BP has been the largest marine fuel seller in Singapore
since 2004, with estimated monthly sales of around 400,000
tonnes. Singapore sold 42.4 million tonnes of marine fuel last
year.
(Reporting by Jane Xie and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alan
Raybould)