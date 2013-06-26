By Andrew Callus
LONDON, June 26 BP has stepped up its
campaign for a revision of the way compensation for its 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil spill is calculated by placing advertisements
in leading newspapers ahead of a July 8 appellate court hearing
in the United States.
The British oil company's advertisements in the Wall Street
Journal, New York Times and Washington Post are part of its
attempt to put a lid on payments. The company has said that
without relief it could be "irreparably harmed" by payouts.
BP has no control over its payments to claimants, having
agreed a compensation formula and framework in a legal
settlement covering certain personal and business liabilities.
While the company insists the formula is being
misinterpreted, the court-appointed claims administrator
disagrees and its process was upheld by the New Orleans federal
court that is dealing with a host of legal issues surrounding
the 2010 disaster.
BP hopes to have that decision overturned at a July 8
hearing at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth
Circuit, which is also in New Orleans.
"Trial lawyers and some politicians are attempting to
capitalise on this misinterpretation by encouraging the
submission of thousands of claims for inflated losses, or losses
that do not even exist," BP said in its advertisement.
"Whatever you think about BP, we can all agree that it's
wrong for anyone to take money they don't deserve. And it's
unfair to everyone in the Gulf - commercial fishermen,
restaurant and hotel owners, and all the other hard-working
people who've filed legitimate claims for real losses."
But Mary Alice McLarty, president of the American
Association for Justice, which represents plaintiffs' lawyers,
criticized BP for its "campaign to evade accountability" despite
its guilty plea in a criminal case last year.
"BP is not a victim of small businesses, judges or even
trial lawyers; they are still just a corporate felon who pled
guilty to killing 11 rig workers, polluted the Gulf and ruined
the livelihoods of thousands of Americans," McLarty said in a
statement.
SUTTON ALLEGATIONS
In a separate development last week, BP sought to use
allegations against a member of claims administrator Patrick
Juneau's team to back its case for a full review of the claims
process.
Juneau placed team member Lionel Sutton on administrative
leave and filed a report to the New Orleans federal court judge,
Carl Barbier, about allegations that Sutton referred claimants
to other lawyers in exchange for a cut of subsequent
compensation.
Juneau later issued a statement anouncing that Sutton had
resigned and that the allegations would be investigated
internally.
BP described the affair as "troubling" and repeated its
request for "a comprehensive and public audit of the settlement
programme by a reputable national accounting firm".
Sutton did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting
comment, but the Associated Press last week quoted him
confirming that he had been suspended.
Much of BP's argument hinges on an interpretation of
accountancy terms that the company says is too loose. One of the
key triggers for a so-called business economic loss claim is the
ability to show a lower revenue, higher expense, or both, during
and/or after the oil spill, compared with other periods.
Proof of a connection with the spill itself is not necessary
in most cases.
BP argues that a loose definition of what constitutes
revenue and expenses produces more volatile figures and is
allowing businesses to be classed as eligible claimants even
though there is no real longer-term impact on profit.
The company's case against the compensation payouts was
backed by a group of accountancy professors last month.
But BP says the nature of the disputed compensation payments
- many small, individual payouts - means that recovering them
through further litigation would be next to impossible.
"Simply put, BP has buyers' remorse because it guessed wrong
on the cost of a deal, which it - for nearly two years -
negotiated, co-authored, agreed to and sought court approval
of," said Jim Roy, one of the lawyers for the individuals and
businesses who sought compensation. "The notion that BP is
somehow trying to portray itself as a victim is preposterous."
In April, BP added $500 million to its estimated
compensation payouts under the settlement. Its best guess was
for a total of $8.2 billion of business economic losses and
other compensation claims, with only $1.7 billion left of the
$20 billion it set aside for paying these and other costs.
BP has a total of $42.2 billion set aside in its accounts
for clean-up costs, fines and compensation for the oil spill,
which killed 11 men and devastated the Gulf of Mexico coastline.
()
According to Deepwater Horizon Economic Settlement website,
46,460 claims - out of nearly 193,000 in the works - have been
identified as eligible, for a payout of $3.8 billion so far.
About 60 percent of that is for business economic losses, and
the facility will remain open until next April.
So the compensation payouts contested by BP may end up as a
relatively small part of the final bill. Other developments,
such as being found grossly negligent rather than negligent,
could increase its liability by much more.