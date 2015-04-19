By Jonathan Kaminsky
| NEW ORLEANS, April 19
NEW ORLEANS, April 19 Five years after the
largest oil spill in U.S. history spewed millions of gallons of
crude into the Gulf of Mexico, many Louisiana oystermen are
fearful that a once-bountiful population of the mollusks may
never recover.
"My kids are losing hope," said Wilbert Collins, 77, a
retired third-generation oysterman in southeastern Louisiana
with four sons who followed him into the industry. The family
business has endured a 60 percent drop in yields in the past
five years.
The explosion and collapse of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig
on April 20, 2010, left 11 workers dead and huge stretches of
the Gulf fouled with petroleum that gushed from the site for 87
days.
The accident has cost BP, the London-based oil major
that owned the well, $42 billion in fines, cleanup and
compensation costs. A judge is set to rule at any time on
additional federal Clean Water Act penalties of up to $13.7
billion.
The spill, which killed thousands of birds and hundreds of
turtles while prompting temporary fishing bans, also has led to
new rules intended to make the offshore oil and gas industry
safer, despite its inherent dangers.
BP has characterized its impact on marine life as
unfortunate but not catastrophic. But oyster populations in the
waters off southeastern Louisiana have been particularly slow to
recover.
The yield in the Lake Pontchartrain Basin, once the engine
of the largest oyster industry in the United States, plummeted
by more than two-thirds from 2009 to 2013, the latest year for
which state data are available.
State data show that in 2009, the oyster harvest in the Lake
Pontchartrain Basin fetched about $29 million, which dropped to
$12 million in 2013, the latter figure buoyed by higher oyster
prices.
The decline began after the spill, but its cause is unclear.
Scientists are studying possible culprits including the oil
itself, overfishing and the large volume of fresh water released
into the brackish areas where oysters live, part of an effort to
flush crude off the coast.
Citing government studies, BP has said the drop in oyster
populations does not appear to have been caused by the spill.
New regulations were announced last week to tighten safety
requirements on offshore drilling equipment. U.S. Interior
Secretary Sally Jewell said in a statement proposed regulations
built on lessons learned from the BP spill.
The American Petroleum Institute said it was reviewing the
proposal, the third set of drilling-equipment rules put out by
the Obama administration.
Those safeguards are little comfort to Collins, who said he
can only hope that oyster larvae will soon return to the waters
he has worked for more than 60 years.
"I've never seen it so bad," he said. "If it keeps on going
down, I don't know what we're going to do."
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; editing by Clelia Oziel)