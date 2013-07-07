* Appeal hearing to be held on Monday in New Orleans
* BP estimates compensation to date at $8.2 bln
* More than 195,000 claims filed so far
LONDON, July 8 The number of claims filed
against BP Plc's oil spill compensation fund has
risen by 18 percent over the last six weeks to a total of
195,403, according to the claims website - even though payouts
began almost a year ago and the fund will be accepting claims
until next April.
The increase in claims that are set to contribute billions
to BP's final spill bill has followed a period in which lawyers
encouraged businesses and individuals to make claims for the
2010 disaster that killed 11 men in a rig explosion.
BP has complained repeatedly this year that the terms of a
2012 settlement reached on compensation with a class action set
of claimants are being misinterpreted by Patrick Juneau, the
claims administrator, allowing unaffected business to receive
payouts.
Its appeals have so far been rejected, but its latest
attempt to get the so-called business economic loss tranche of
payouts stopped while an inquiry is launched will be heard by an
appeals court later on Monday.
"Not only is the claims administrator's misinterpretation
contrary to the plain language of the settlement agreement and
the intent of the parties, but it has ignited a feeding frenzy
among trial lawyers attempting to secure money for themselves
and their clients that neither deserves," Geoff Morrell, BP's
head of U.S. communications, said in a statement ahead of the
appeal in New Orleans.
"We are asking the Fifth Circuit (court of appeals) to
follow established legal principles of contract law and
interpret the agreement as written and intended: paying only
those claimants who suffered actual losses."
PAYOUT DISPUTE
Much of BP's argument against the way Juneau is making the
payouts hinges on an interpretation of accountancy terms that BP
says is too loose.
Under the terms of the settlement, for a claimant, proof of
a connection with impact from the spill itself is not necessary
in most cases. Eligibility for a so-called business economic
loss claim is instead triggered by the ability to show a lower
revenue, higher expense, or both, during and/or after the oil
spill, compared with other periods. Each side will be allotted
20 minutes to present its case.
A court filing against BP on behalf of claimants and Juneau
said: "This appeal is the latest in a series of post hoc
attempts by BP to introduce a subjective causation element that
would deny recovery to class members whom BP had previously
agreed should be compensated, according to negotiated, objective
criteria, in exchange for a class-wide release."
BP has a total provision of $42.2 billion in its accounts
set aside for clean-up costs, fines and compensation. The
compensation BP is arguing about may end up as a relatively
small part of the total final bill. Other developments - such as
being found grossly negligent by the judge in the main trial,
Carl Barbier, instead of simply negligent as BP argues - could
increase its liability by much more.
However, the nature of the payments - many, small and
individual - means that unlike other future costs, recovering
them through further litigation would be next to impossible, BP
has argued. That, along with the unpredictability of the final
amount, could leave BP "irreparably harmed," it has said.
In April, BP added $500 million to its best guess of
compensation payouts under the settlement, based on what it
knows so far, for a total $8.2 billion of business economic loss
and other compensation claims.
It has $1.7 billion left in the $20 billion pot it has set
aside for paying these and other costs. After that is gone, BP
has said it will take future compensation money straight from
its net profit - which could mean a charge as early as next year
if payments continue at the same rate until then.