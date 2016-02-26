Feb 25 A former BP Plc supervisor was
found not guilty by a New Orleans jury on Thursday of a single
pollution charge stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon
drilling disaster that killed 11 people.
Robert Kaluza was the last of four people who had faced
charges in connection with the disaster, the worst offshore oil
spill in U.S. history.
Kaluza, along with another former well-site manager, was
accused of ignoring warning signs and botching safety testing
that resulted in the rupture and explosion of BP's Macondo well,
sending millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.
A jury on Thursday found Kaluza not guilty of a single
misdemeanor count of violating the U.S. Clean Water Act. If
convicted, he could have faced up to a year in jail.
The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment about the jury's decision.
Kaluza and Donald Vidrine, the two highest-ranking
supervisors on board the Deepwater Horizon rig, had initially
faced charges of manslaughter and violating the Clean Water Act.
The federal government dismissed involuntary manslaughter
charges against the men, saying a review after the incident
determined the case did not meet the criteria for gross
negligence.
In March, 2015, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court
ruling to drop charges of seamen's manslaughter against Kaluza
and Vidrine, saying the men's responsibilities on the rig did
not constitute the "marine operations, maintenance, and
navigation" of a ship.
Vidrine in December pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor
violation of the Clean Water Act and was sentenced to probation,
the Justice Department said.
None of the four charged in the disaster have been sentenced
to jail time.
BP has sustained more than $42 billion in charges from the
disaster aboard the rig. The company is awaiting a separate
ruling from a New Orleans federal judge, expected some time this
year, over its fines under the U.S. Clean Water Act.
