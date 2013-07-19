NEW ORLEANS, July 19 A federal judge denied BP
Plc's attempt to suspend payments to people and
businesses claiming damages related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill, while an investigator looks into possible misconduct
in the payout process.
The payments are being made under a program set up under a
settlement signed by BP Plc last year. Judge Carl Barbier, who
is hearing the consolidated spill-related civil case against BP
and its contractors in New Orleans, said there was no evidence
that the "mass of claims" were not being properly evaluated.
"BP has not produced any evidence that would warrant the
court taking the drastic step of shutting down the entire claims
program," Barbier said.