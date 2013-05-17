(Repeats to reach more customers)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS May 16 The deadline for claims
against BP Plc in connection with the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill is 11 months away, but the man responsible for paying
the claims said on Thursday he is already bracing for a late
surge in filings.
Patrick Juneau, a Lafayette, Louisiana attorney experienced
in complex litigation, was named by U.S. Judge Carl Barbier last
year to oversee BP's settlement with the many individuals and
firms who say they were harmed by the spill and its aftermath.
Of 165,877 claims filed as of May 15, his office has found
40,970 eligible for payment, with a total value exceeding $3.2
billion, he said, adding that the pace of filings from the five
states covered by the settlement has picked up in recent months.
"It certainly wouldn't surprise me that we'd break the
200,000 mark," Juneau told Reuters. He said his office has been
careful about evaluating claims, and expressed frustration at a
court challenge by BP to payments for economic losses to
businesses harmed by the spill.
The Deepwater Horizon Claims Administration headed by Juneau
took over claims processing last spring from Kenneth Feinberg,
who had already paid out $6.6 billion under a claims process
that pre-dated the settlement in April 2012.
Juneau said that as the deadline for claims of April 22,
2014, approaches, the pace is certain to pick up more. "It's
happened in every case I've been involved in, and there's no
reason to believe it would be otherwise in this case," he said.
His New Orleans office now employs more than 1,000 people,
and still needs more help to handle the load, he said, noting
that some claims involve "huge business losses that require a
ton of accounting analysis."
Juneau expressed frustration over a complaint BP filed in
Barbier's court in January, which alleged frivolous and
"fictitious" claims were being paid because the administrator
was misapplying a formula for calculating eligibility. He noted
that the office has denied about 16 percent of the claims filed.
After Barbier upheld Juneau's administration, BP said it
would appeal the matter to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals,
which agreed to an expedited appeal process.
Juneau noted that BP lawyers raised no objections to terms
of the settlement when it was first considered by the court.
Before starting the claims process, Juneau said he and his
team reviewed many procedural questions with lawyers for BP and
the plaintiffs to ensure they all agreed on how claims would be
analyzed. He said formulas in the agreement were designed to
take subjective considerations out of the process and ensure
claims would be decided based on quantifiable economic factors.
"Nobody anticipated - ever - a controversy like this," he
said, though he acknowledged it was "very unusual" that BP
signed the agreement despite the fact it did not cap the dollar
value of claims.
BP set aside about $8 billion to cover the settlement, but
has expressed concern about the escalating "business economic
loss" payments, and has even asked the UK government to
intervene, according to the BBC.
While claims run the gamut from seafood losses to property
damage, business economic losses are the costliest category:
More than $1.7 billion have been deemed eligible for payment so
far, and Juneau said the pace picked up the last three months.
He believed this was because businesses well north of the
Gulf Coast but within the boundaries of states designated by the
settlement only recently realized they may have eligible claims.
"The requirements (for filing) get more difficult the
farther away you live from the coast, but the entire states" are
covered by the settlement, he said.
Juneau, who reports to the district court, says he is in
constant contact with Barbier, who is hearing the broader trial
covering the spill.
Noting the trial's first phase wrapped up faster than
expected, he said Barbier has shown he's determined to keep the
case on a fast track. "I'm just trying to match that attitude,
and thus far I think we've pretty well done that," Juneau said.
At age 75 and with decades of handling big cases behind him,
Juneau said what drew him to accept his role was its size.
"I knew the magnitude of this thing," he said. "There's
never been a case this big in the history of the United States
... it's my chance to put my mark on history."
