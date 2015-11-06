By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Nov 6 A former BP Plc
engineer charged with obstructing justice after the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday and
was sentenced to six months of probation, his lawyers said.
Kurt Mix, who had been tasked by BP to analyze the flow rate
of oil gushing from its blown-out Macondo well, entered his plea
before U.S. District Judge Stanwood Duval in New Orleans.
Prosecutors accused Mix of deleting hundreds of text and
voice messages that may have proven BP lied about how much oil
was leaking into the gulf in what became the worst offshore
environmental disaster in U.S. history.
The engineer was convicted in 2013 on one count of
obstructing justice, but Duval later threw out the conviction
because of misconduct by the jury foreman. It was a setback for
the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to hold individuals
criminally liable for the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig and its aftermath.
Mix pleaded guilty on Friday to a misdemeanor charge of
intentionally damaging a protected computer without
authorization. Federal prosecutors dropped an obstruction of
justice charge, Mix's lawyers said.
As part of his plea, Mix admitted to deleting a text message
conversation with a co-worker who was also a close friend. The
texts were mostly personal and did not include important
information about the oil spill, his lawyers said.
"The resolution of this case is a vindication of Kurt Mix
and an acknowledgement by the Department of Justice that Kurt
never acted to obstruct justice," said his lawyer, Joan McPhee.
"This is a case that never should have been brought."
The Justice Department did not immediately comment.
The disaster in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 workers and
triggered an 87-day oil spill.
(Additional reporting and writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing
by Sandra Maler)