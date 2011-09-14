WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. federal investigators on Wednesday blamed the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history on poor management and failure to respond to critical indicators by companies drilling the doomed Macondo well.

In their final report, investigators from the Coast Guard and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said BP (BP.L) made decisions that increased risks and Transocean RIGN.VX misinterpreted a critical test prior to last year's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)