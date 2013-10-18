By Jemima Kelly
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Oct 18 The amount of oil found on
Louisiana's coast has surged this year, three years after BP's
Macondo spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the state's
Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority said.
In the first eight months of this year, some 3.01 million
pounds of "oily material" were cleaned up on Louisiana's coast,
up from 119,894 pounds in the same period last year, according
to a report posted on the web site of the state's Department of
Natural Resources.
The report did not say why there was a more than 20-fold
increase in the amount of oil collected this year, or if
Tropical Storm Karen washed away sand to expose oil already on
beaches. Some of the oil, especially so-called tar balls,
apparently washed ashore after Karen hit the Gulf earlier this
month.
The report said more than 200 miles of Lousiana shoreline
still display some degree of oil pollution after the largest
offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
"The conventional wisdom would be that the number (of pounds
of oily materials collected) should go down, obviously. But if
the response effort was insufficient ... I think the numbers
speak for themselves," Garret Graves, the chairman of the
authority told Reuters late on Thursday.
BP said that some of the oil on the shore could have come
from natural seeps on the seafloor.
"Laboratory tests conducted by both the Coast Guard and BP
on multiple tar ball samples recovered from Grand Isle
(Louisiana) in September confirmed that not all tar balls in the
area are associated with the (Macondo) accident," BP spokesman
Jason Ryan said.
"Following Karen, 158 pounds of tar balls were recovered on
Grand Isle from Monday Oct. 7 through Monday Oct. 14," he added.
The coastal authority represents several public agencies and
helps coordinate BP's restoration work.
This month in New Orleans, lawyers for BP and the federal
government have tussled in court over how much oil spilled
during the 87 days it took before workers were able to cap the
well mishap that killed 11 men.
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier is expected to decide
early next year how much BP should be fined under the Clean
Water Act for the spill.
The government has told the court that some 4.9 million
barrels spilled. BP has estimated just 3.26 million barrels
escaped into the sea. Both sides have acknowledged that 810,000
barrels of oil collected in cleanup will be excluded from the
final amount.