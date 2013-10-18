By Jemima Kelly
NEW ORLEANS Oct 18 The amount of oil found on
Louisiana's coast has surged this year, three years after BP's
Macondo spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the state's
Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority said.
Some 3.01 million pounds of "oily material" were cleaned up
on Louisiana's coast from March to August this year, up from
119,894 pounds in the same period last year, according to a
report on the state Department of Natural Resources website.
BP said its own tally showed 3.1 million pounds of oily
debris collected in the first nine months of this year, up from
941,000 pounds a year ago. A spokesman for the authority
declined immediate comment.
The state presentation did not say why there was a big
increase in the amount collected this year, but a U.S. Coast
Guard official said frequent tropical storms can move sands
around on beaches to either cover up oily material or expose it.
The state's presentation said more than 200 miles of
Louisiana shoreline still display some degree of oil pollution
after the largest offshore crude spill in U.S. history.
"The conventional wisdom would be that the number (of pounds
of oily materials collected) should go down, obviously. But if
the response effort was insufficient ... I think the numbers
speak for themselves," Garret Graves, the chairman of the
authority told Reuters late on Thursday.
Danny Wallace, BP incident commander, said the rise in
recoveries this year stemmed from where BP was focusing its
efforts after Hurricane Isaac rearranged sands in August, 2012.
"In 2013 most cleanup activities have focused on the barrier
islands where Hurricane Isaac uncovered heavily-weathered
residual oil that had been buried when tropical storms deposited
deep layers of sand along the shoreline in 2010 and 2011,"
Wallace said.
He said the state had initially shied away from allowing the
company to dig deeply to recover oily material, but after Isaac
scooping up the oil became easier and posed fewer environmental
risks.
BP added that some of the oil on the shore could have come
from natural seeps on the seafloor.
It also said that much of the material collected - up 90
percent - was sand, shells and water. The U.S. Coast Guard said
about 20 percent of the material collected was oil.
The coastal authority represents several public agencies and
helps coordinate BP's restoration work.
This month in New Orleans, lawyers for BP and the federal
government tussled in court over how much oil spilled during the
87 days it took before workers were able to cap the well mishap
that killed 11 men.
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier is expected to decide
early next year how much BP should be fined under the Clean
Water Act for the spill.
The government has told the court that some 4.9 million
barrels spilled. BP has estimated just 3.26 million barrels
escaped into the sea. Both sides have acknowledged that 810,000
barrels of oil collected in cleanup will be excluded from the
final amount.