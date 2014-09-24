(Adds BP will appeal, paragraphs 5-6)
HOUSTON, Sept 24 BP Plc cannot recoup
what it says were inflated claims paid under a multi-billion
dollar settlement program to compensate people hurt by the 2010
Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.
BP originally expected the payout program to cost $7.8
billion, but it has said the final bill, from the uncapped
agreement that is handling thousands of claims, could be
considerably higher.
The oil major has filed numerous motions to challenge what
it says are excessive fees charged by the program's
administrator, generous payments made under disputed accounting
rules, and phony claims.
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans has
thrown out many of those complaints and turned the company down
again on Wednesday.
BP said it would appeal as some of the payments were made
before accounting protocols were tightened by the courts.
"Some of these overpayments were in the millions of
dollars," a BP official said.
The oil company has sustained more than $42 billion in
charges from the April 20, 2010 disaster aboard the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig that killed 11 workers and triggered the
worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history.
Earlier this month, Barbier found the company "grossly
negligent" for the spill, a finding that could greatly increase
its fines under the federal Clean Water Act at the next phase of
the ongoing civil trial in January, when penalties will be
assigned.
