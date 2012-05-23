ANCHORAGE, Alaska May 22 BP Exploration
(Alaska) Inc. workers were preparing to vacuum up about
4,200 gallons (100 barrels) of crude oil and a smaller amount of
produced water that overflowed from a tank at a Prudhoe Bay
oil-field facility, the Alaska Department of Environmental
Conservation said on Tuesday.
The spill occurred Monday afternoon on the east side of the
giant oil field, the department said in a statement. The
affected tank is at a flow station, a facility that separates
oil from natural gas and water, the department said.
Production at Prudhoe Bay, the nation's largest oil field,
was unaffected by the incident, said Steve Rinehart, a spokesman
for BP in Alaska.
BP is the operator of the field. BP's major Prudhoe
partners are ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil.
All of the overflowed oil and produced water was caught in a
secondary containment that surrounds the tank, state officials
and Rinehart said. "It's got an impermeable liner," Rinehart
said.
There were no injuries or environmental damage, Rinehart
said.
The cause of the overflow was a failure of instrumentation
and valves that are supposed to control tank volume, the
Department of Environmental Conservation said.
BP has been monitoring air quality at the site, and will use
vacuum truck to suck up the spilled crude when conditions are
deemed safe to do that, the department said.
While officials have an estimate of the volume of released
material, an exact figure was unavailable on Tuesday, partly
because snow in the secondary containment had mixed with the oil
and produced water, the department said.
Production at Prudhoe and its associated fields was 330,441
barrels on Monday, an increase of about 10,000 barrels from the
previous day, according to statistics provided by the Alaska Oil
and Gas Conservation Commission and state Department of Revenue.
Total North Slope oil production on Monday was 576,722 barrels,
according to the state reports.
