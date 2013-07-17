By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 16 BP Plc asked a U.S.
judge on Tuesday to temporarily halt payments from a
court-supervised settlement fund for certain claims for damages
related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill while former FBI
director Louis Freeh investigates possible misconduct.
BP said in an emergency request filed in federal court in
New Orleans that a "brief pause" is necessary to ensure the
claims process is not compromised while Freeh completes his
investigation.
"(T)here is a material risk that payments going out the door
have been and continue to be tainted by possibly fraudulent or
corrupt activity," BP spokesman Geoff Morrell said in a
statement. "No company would agree to bear the risk of improper
payments in these circumstances."
Freeh was appointed on July 2 by U.S. District Judge Carl
Barbier, who is overseeing the civil case over the oil spill, to
conduct an independent investigation into allegations of
improprieties within the Court Supervised Settlement Program, or
CSSP.
BP had sought an investigation into allegations that a
lawyer working for the administrator of the payments had
referred claims to a New Orleans law firm in exchange for a
share of subsequent settlement payments.
The CSSP is currently conducting its own internal
investigation, according to court filings. Two attorneys with
the CSSP have resigned in the wake of the allegations, BP said
in its motion. The CSSP is currently making an average of $73
million in claims payments per week, BP said.
Freeh recently stepped down as trustee for collapsed
brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd and previously led an internal
investigation into the Penn State University sex abuse scandal.