Feb 23 The U.S. government and Gulf Coast states
are considering offering BP Plc a deal under which it
pays $16 billion to settle civil suits stemming from the deadly
2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday.
The deal would cover the company's potential penalties under
the Clean Water Act and payments under the Natural Resources
Damage Assessment, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar
with the discussions.
It was unclear if the deal has been formally offered to BP,
and both the company and the U.S. Justice Department declined to
comment.
A settlement could avert a bruising courtroom battle over
the worst ever U.S. offshore oil spill slated to start on Monday
in New Orleans, although the trial may begin as the terms of the
deal are hammered out.
A settlement would also put a solid number on BP's costs
under the Clean Water Act, which range from $4.5 billion to
$17.5 billion, as well as potential natural resources damage
assessments to the states under the Oil Pollution Act.
BP has spent or committed $37 billion on cleanup,
restoration, payouts, settlements and fines. That includes an
estimated $8.5 billion deal with most plaintiffs and a record
$4.5 billion in penalties, and a guilty plea to 14 criminal
counts to resolve criminal charges from the Justice Department
and civil claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
BP has said it would settle on "reasonable terms," but was
prepared to go to trial if the demands were "excessive and not
based on reality."