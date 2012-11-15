Nov 15 BP Plc's agreement on
Thursday to pay the U.S. government $4.5 billion is a big step
toward resolving its liability for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill
in 2010.
But the company still faces significant liabilities,
including potential civil penalties of up to $21 billion under
the U.S. Clean Water Act as well as some outstanding claims from
private plaintiffs.
BP said on Thursday it would defend itself vigorously
against remaining claims against it.
Based on a rough calculation of estimates from analysts and
some previously paid items, BP's total bill from the spill could
exceed $58 billion. The following is a breakdown of outstanding
and previously paid liabilities.
FEDERAL PENALTIES AND FINES: $4.5 billion
The $4.5 billion announced on Thursday will be paid over six
years. It includes a $1.256 billion criminal fine; $2.394
billion for the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation; $340
million for the National Academy of Sciences; and a $525 million
civil penalty to the SEC.
The announcement follows months of negotiations between BP
and the Justice Department, which launched a criminal probe soon
after the spill.
LIABILITY TO PRIVATE PLAINTIFFS: AT LEAST $14.3 billion
Hundreds of thousands of fishermen, oyster men, hoteliers,
restaurateurs and other businesses have sued BP for damages. BP
has paid out about $6.5 billion on 200,000 claims through its
Gulf Coast Claims Facility. In March, it agreed to pay an
additional estimated $7.8 billion to settle a further 125,000
claims, subject to approval by a judge.
That settlement excludes certain businesses, such as
casinos, and plaintiffs who opted out of the deal. Stuart Smith,
a New Orleans attorney who represents spill victims, said claims
from those parties could cost BP billions of dollars more.
CLEAN WATER ACT: $5.4 billion to $21 billion
The federal Clean Water Act envisions fines of up to $1,100
per barrel spilled, rising to $4,300 a barrel if gross
negligence or willful misconduct is found. Assuming a spill of
4.9 million barrels, the fine could be between $5.4 billion and
$21 billion. BP, which has set aside $3.5 billion for the
purpose, said on Thursday it would contest allegations of gross
negligence.
ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE: $5 billion
The U.S. government is undertaking a multi-year study of the
ecological damage caused by the spill in Louisiana, Florida,
Mississippi and Alabama. It could be years before the damage
assessment is complete, and the states could choose to settle in
the meantime. Morgan Stanley has pegged the cost of
environmental damage and recovery at $5 billion. Some state
officials have said that figure as too low.
OPERATIONAL RESPONSE: $14 billion
As the responsible party for the spill under the Oil
Pollution Act, BP has so far spent more than $ 14 billion,
including the cost to cap the mile-deep Macondo well, hire
hundreds of marine vessels to skim oil slicks and clean up
hundreds of miles (km) of oil-soaked shoreline in five U.S.
states.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)