Nov 15 BP Plc is expected to plead guilty
to criminal misconduct in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster
through a plea agreement it has reached with the U.S. Department
of Justice that may be announced as soon as Thursday, according
to two sources familiar with discussions.
Below is a short history of BP-related accidents:
March 23, 2005: Explosion at BP's Texas City, Texas,
refinery kills 15 workers and injures 180 in one of the worst
industrial accidents in U.S. history. The explosion occurred
when hydrocarbon liquid and vapor were released from a "blowdown
stack" and ignited. BP admitted that safety procedures were
ignored. BP paid over $2 billion to settle legal claims from the
explosion, as well as $71.6 million for worker safety violations
and $100 million in pollution fines.
2006: Two leaks at BP's giant Prudhoe Bay oilfield in Alaska
in March and August of 2006 created the largest oil spill ever
in Prudhoe Bay, the biggest U.S. oil field. The first leak
spilled more than 200,000 gallons (760,000 liters) of crude oil
over the tundra, and a second smaller leak forced BP to shut
down production on the eastern side of the oil field. According
to the U.S. government, BP failed to heed warning signs of
imminent internal corrosion. BP in 2007 agreed to pay a $12
million criminal fine, $4 million in community service payments
and $4 million in criminal restitution to Alaska.
Nov. 29, 2009: Pipeline leaks oily material onto the tundra
at BP's 30,000 barrel per day Lisburne field in Alaska adjacent
to the Prudhoe Bay field. A crack in a flow line that serves
Lisburne spilled around 46,000 gallons of a mixture of oil and
water on to the snowy tundra.
April 20, 2010: Explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig kills 11 rig workers and unleashes the worst
offshore oil spill in U.S. history, with 4.9 million barrels of
oil released into the Gulf of Mexico. BP has agreed to pay an
estimated $7.8 billion to settle claims from individuals and
businesses from the spill, but still faces possible civil and
criminal penalties from the disaster. A federal trial in New
Orleans is scheduled to convene on Feb. 25, 2013.
July 16, 2011: Pipeline leaks oily material onto the tundra
at BP's Lisburne field. BP said a pipeline ruptured during
testing and spilled a mixture of methanol and oily water onto
the tundra. Alaska regulators said the spill amounted to 2,100
to 4,200 gallons, affecting 4,960 square feet (460 square
meters) of gravel pad and about 2,040 square feet of wet and
aquatic tundra.
June 25, 2012: Explosion during maintenance on a pipeline at
BP's Pinon natural gas compressor station near Bayfield in
western Colorado kills one worker and injures two others.
