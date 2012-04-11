By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, April 11 Myriad agencies have
investigated BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill, but the owner
of the rig that exploded and sank wants to draw the line at the
one designated by Congress to probe disasters involving deadly
chemical blasts and releases.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board, which investigates chemical
explosions in the same manner the National Transportation Safety
Board investigates airplane crashes, launched its first offshore
investigation shortly after the 2010 explosion killed 11 workers
and allowed more than 4 million barrels of crude to foul the
gulf.
However, Transocean Ltd, which owned the Deepwater
Horizon rig, says the agency has no jurisdiction to obtain
access to blast survivors, internal records and other
information as other agencies investigate oil spills. The CSB
also had never investigated offshore incidents before, the
company argued.
"The magnitude may be unique, but there certainly have been
ambient releases offshore," Transocean attorney David Baay said
at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal in
Houston on Thursday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Goldman said the CSB has
jurisdiction because its probe focuses on the blowout and
explosion rather than the spill.
"The reason we're here is not because there was an oil
spill. The reason we're here is that there was a loss of 11
lives," Goldman responded.
Rosenthal was expected to rule at a later date.
Don Holmstrom, the CSB's chief investigator in the case,
told Reuters before the hearing that other companies involved
with the Macondo well that blew out, including BP, Halliburton,
Schlumberger and blowout preventer manufacturer
Cameron International Corp were all cooperating with the
agency's probe.
Other spill investigations completed last year include a
probe by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Interior Department,
which put most of the blame on BP for the disaster.
The CSB, created in 1990 and funded since 1998, has
investigated chemical spills and refinery explosions, including
the 2005 blast at BP's Texas City, Texas refinery that killed 15
people. The agency has no enforcement powers, but can recommend
improvements in safety practices and regulations.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)