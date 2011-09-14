* Probe will spread blame to BP, contractors-report
* Release of BP oil spill report imminent - official
* Other probes have blamed accident on series of mistakes
* Report to help guide future drilling regulations
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 A U.S. government team investigating
last year's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill will blame BP (BP.L) and its
contractors for mistakes that led to the disaster in a report expected out
as early as Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The final report from U.S. Coast Guard and Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management (BOEM) investigators has been heavily anticipated by investors
eager for clues on possible legal ramifications BP and its partners may
face from the drilling disaster.
The results of the investigation will echo previous probes of the Gulf
oil spill, faulting BP for seeking to save time and money without
considering the safety ramifications, the Journal said.
The report will also blame Transocean RIGN.VX, the contractor that
owned and operated the Deepwater Horizon rig, for continuing work on the
well after encountering multiple hazards, the newspaper said.
The investigative team has declined to say when the report, which was
initially supposed to be released earlier this year, will officially be
issued.
But BOEM chief Michael Bromwich said on Tuesday the team was in the
"final stages" of completing its investigation and the release of the
report was "imminent."
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the report
could be released some time on Wednesday.
Last year's explosion on the BP-leased Deepwater Horizon rig killed 11
workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil from the Macondo well
into the sea.
The drilling disaster spurred a slew of investigations, lawsuits and
regulatory reforms.
The Justice Department has already sued the well's owners, BP, Anadarko
Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and Mitsui Co Ltd, as well as Transocean.
More charges could be brought, however, and the findings from federal
investigators could provide fodder for lawsuits that BP and its contractors
have filed blaming each other for the biggest offshore oil spill in U.S.
history.
A SERIES OF MISTAKES
Other official investigations of the spill have blamed the catastrophe
on a series of mistakes made by BP and its partners.
Probes conducted by a presidential commission and the National
Academies have said one key mistake was the rig crew's decision to move
ahead with the abandonment of the well despite tests that indicated
problems with the well's integrity.
The presidential commission also blamed contractor Halliburton (HAL.N)
for faulty cementing on the well.
The Coast Guard also released a draft report in April citing serious
safety lapses in the lead up to the accident by Transocean, which as the
owner the oil rig, falls under the USCG's jurisdiction. [ID:nN24172462]
Both Halliburton and Transocean strongly dispute these findings,
however.
Unlike some of the earlier probes, the report from the Coast Guard and
BOEM will include findings about Macondo's blowout preventer, which was
supposed act as a last line of defense against a major spill.
A forensic review commissioned by the federal team found that an
off-center pipe stopped the device from operating properly.
REGULATORY CHANGES
In addition to the legal impacts of the federal report, the team's
investigation may lead to further changes in the regulatory landscape for
offshore drilling.
Following the Gulf spill, the government imposed a raft a new rules
aimed at preventing another disaster and began a complete reorganization of
the scandal-prone offshore drilling agency, which was then known as the
Minerals Management Service.
The new rules, coupled with a temporary moratorium on deepwater oil
exploration, slowed oil and gas development in the Gulf significantly.
Oil drilling activity is picking back up in the region, with 20
deepwater floaters drilling in area, up from 4 at this point last year,
according to a Barclays Capital Research note.
Bromwich said the team's findings would help guide future regulatory
efforts for his agency, but he does not anticipate the report will call for
any immediate changes in drilling rules.