* U.S. agency report cites multiple safety management system
faults at well
* BP, Transocean lacked written rules for key well pressure
test -CSB
By Chris Baltimore
HOUSTON, July 24 BP Plc and Transocean
Ltd lacked clear guidelines for key tests to ensure that
the ill-fated Macondo well was safely sealed before it ruptured
and triggered the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, U.S. safety
investigators said.
The preliminary report from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board,
to be delivered at a public hearing in Houston on Tuesday, puts
the spotlight back on missteps highlighted in prior
investigations as BP faces potential civil and even criminal
penalties over the incident.
More than two years have passed since the disaster struck at
9:53 p.m. CDT on April 20, 2010, (0253 GMT on April 21), when a
surge of methane gas known to rig hands as a "kick" sparked an
explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon rig that killed 11 men.
The vessel sank two days later.
London-based BP was the majority owner and operator of the
Macondo well and Swiss-based Transocean Ltd owned the rig, which
was drilling the mile-deep (1.6 km) well in the Gulf of Mexico
off Louisiana's coast.
"(BP and Transocean had) multiple safety management system
deficiencies that contributed to the Macondo incident," and
neither had safety rules that adequately focused on major
accident hazards, according the federal agency's report.
The well spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil into the Gulf of
Mexico for 87 days straight, fouling the shorelines of four Gulf
Coast states in America's biggest offshore oil spill, eclipsing
the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska.
Investigators at the Chemical Safety Board, which has powers
to subpoena witnesses but not to issue fines or citations,
focused on crucial tests run by drill workers in the days ahead
of the blowout to determine if the Macondo well was safely
sealed with cement.
"Transocean is committed to continuous improvement in both
personal and process safety performance," Transocean spokesman
Brian Kennedy said.
"We look forward to reviewing the CSB report in its entirety
toward that end, just as we have with the many investigative
reports that have preceded it."
A BP spokesman said the accident "was the result of multiple
causes, involving multiple parties," and that the company "has
taken concrete steps to further enhance safety and risk
management," including new drilling standards for the Gulf of
Mexico that exceed current regulatory requirements.
PIVOTAL TEST
BP has already taken a $37.2 billion charge against its
earnings for the spill, while total costs, based on estimates
from analysts and previously paid items, could exceed $69
billion if a judge finds BP to be grossly negligent, which BP
strongly disputes.
Previously released reports from a White House panel, the
National Academy of Engineering and others also have focused on
the pivotal negative pressure test, which could have alerted
workers to the well's instability and potential danger.
Despite the critical nature of the test, there were no
written procedures on how to conduct it, the CSB said. Also,
there were "no written criteria or safe limits defined for
determining if the test was a success or warnings on the
consequences of deviation from the procedural requirements," the
agency said.
Rig workers conducted the negative pressure test "multiple
times in multiple ways," and inaccurately declared it a success
after one unnamed crew member "proposed a novel, unsubstantiated
theory about why the test results appeared the way they did,"
the CSB said.
The companies involved with drilling the Macondo well have
all traded blame for the accident. The CSB findings make no
criticism of Halliburton Co, the contractor that did the
cementing work for the well.
Transocean and Halliburton have both charged that BP had a
faulty well design for Macondo that was a major factor in the
explosion.
BP has denied these claims, instead faulting Halliburton for
a flawed cementing job on the well. BP and Transocean also
disagree on who was in charge of interpreting the pivotal
negative pressure test. Other reports have faulted BP for not
using a "cement bond log" test that could have shown that the
cement was unstable.
According to testimony by the rig's chief mechanic before a
federal investigative board in 2010, there was a "skirmish"
between BP and Transocean rig workers over whether to displace
drilling mud with water in an attempt to wrap up drilling
operations and plug the well with cement.
Ironically, BP and Transocean executives were visiting the
rig at the time of the explosion to celebrate seven years of
"zero lost time incidents," the CSB said, an industry marker of
prolonged safe operation.
The crew was 43 days behind schedule in drilling the Macondo
well -- called the "well from hell" by rig workers.
(Reporting By Chris Baltimore; Editing by Edmund Klamann)