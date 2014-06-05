June 4 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said BP
Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp must face
penalties under federal pollution laws in connection with the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which could expose the companies
to billions of dollars in potential fines.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a 2012
decision from U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans
that the companies could be held liable for civil penalties
under the Clean Water Act.
BP and Anadarko owned a respective 65 percent and 25 percent
of the Macondo well that was drilled by Deepwater Horizon, which
blew out in 2010 and resulted in a massive oil spill.
The companies had appealed Barbier's ruling, arguing in part
that they should not be responsible for oil spilled as a result
of failed equipment on the drilling rig, which was owned by
Transocean Ltd.
But as co-owners of the well, BP and Anadarko would be on
the hook for resulting fines, the appeals court ruled.
A spokeswoman for BP declined to comment. Representatives
for Anadarko could not immediately be reached for comment after
regular business hours Wednesday.
Transocean agreed last year to pay the U.S. government $1
billion in civil penalties over the spill.
The Clean Water Act lets the government seek fines of up to
$1,100 per barrel of oil spilled, or $4,300 per barrel if gross
negligence or willful misconduct is found.
The case is In re: Deepwater Horizon, U.S. Court of Appeals
for the 5th Circuit, No. 12-30883.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)