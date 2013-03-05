* BP accused of misleading on accident responsiveness
* ADS investors suing BP; ex-CEO Hayward
* Separate trial underway to assign blame for spill
March 5 A U.S. civil trial has been set for Aug.
25, 2014, regarding accusations that BP Plc committed
fraud by misleading shareholders before and after the 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill about its ability to respond to the
accident.
The jury trial was scheduled by U.S. District Judge Keith
Ellison in Houston on Tuesday.
Shareholders led by the New York State Common Retirement
Fund and four Ohio pension funds claimed to lose up to 40
percent of their investments within six weeks of the April 20,
2010, explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig.
The accident killed 11 people and caused the largest U.S.
offshore oil spill.
In February 2012, Ellison limited the lawsuit to claims by
investors who bought BP's American depositary receipts on U.S.
exchanges. BP has denied fraud.
The lawsuit also names as defendants former BP Chief
Executive Anthony Hayward and former Chief Operating Officer for
Exploration and Production Douglas Suttles. Claims against
current Chief Executive Robert Dudley were dismissed.
A separate civil trial began on Feb. 25 in New Orleans to
apportion blame for the accident among BP, rig owner Transocean
Ltd and cement services provider Halliburton Co.
The U.S. government, Gulf Coast states and other plaintiffs
are seeking to recover billions of dollars for economic losses,
environmental damages and other harm in that case.
The case is In re: BP Plc Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 10-md-02185.