By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS, March 25
NEW ORLEANS, March 25 The Transocean Ltd officer
in charge of safety on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig,
destroyed in a BP well accident that caused the worst U.S.
offshore oil spill, said the post-blowout fire was too big to
fight and that evacuation saved lives.
In the fifth week of a trial to apportion blame among BP Plc
, rig owner Transocean and other contractors for
the Macondo oil well disaster, David Young, the rig's chief
mate, said the captain told him to do whatever he needed to do
to get the fire on April 20, 2010 under control.
"I pulled him outside and showed him the size of the fire we
were dealing with and ... basically told him we couldn't fight
that fire," Young said on Monday in a New Orleans federal court
before U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier.
Young then helped load injured and other crew into lifeboats
and rafts before jumping into a raft himself, he said. Later, he
and others in his raft were pulled onto one of the lifeboats.
"Do you believe the Deepwater Horizon's emergency training
saved lives that night?" Transocean attorney Luis Li asked.
"I do, because we got 115 people off," Young replied.
Eleven workers died as a result of the blowout and fire, and
more than 4 million barrels of oil gushed into the Gulf from the
damaged well. BP and its contractors are being sued by the U.S.
Justice Department along with the Gulf states, companies and
individuals affected.
Transocean's chief executive testified last week that his
workers made mistakes that day, but were not responsible for
overall safety at the site. BP accepts its role
in the accident, but believes Transocean and well-cementing
provider Halliburton Co share the blame.
Young, who worked on the Deepwater Horizon for 3-1/2 years,
oversaw equipment maintenance and all "marine aspects" of the
rig, including firefighting and lifesaving equipment, while the
captain had overall responsibility for rig safety. Young said
the first priority of all the rig managers was "for everybody to
go home safely, back to their families."
Transocean has pleaded guilty to federal charges connected
with Clean Water Act violations and agreed to pay $1.4 billion
in criminal and civil fines and penalties.
In the civil case before Barbier, the companies must show
any mistakes do not meet the legal definition of gross
negligence required for the highest amount of damages. BP has
already spent or committed $37 billion for cleanup, restoration,
payouts, settlements and fines.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, No.
10-md-02179, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Louisiana.