NEW ORLEANS, April 17 The first phase of a trial
to determine blame for BP Plc's 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill came to an end on Wednesday, with the judge allowing 80
days for the determination of findings and conclusions.
It ended only three days before the three-year anniversary
of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, which killed 11 people and
caused the worst U.S. offshore spill.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier said he would allow 60 days
for the filing of briefs, and then 20 more days for reply
briefs, as the parties work toward a September start of the
second phase of the trial, which will consider the amount of oil
spilled in order to determine damages.
The trial was brought by the U.S. government, people and
businesses affected, and states along the Gulf that had oil on
their shores.
The first phase was to apportion blame between BP and its
contractors - rig owner Transocean Ltd and cement
provider Halliburton Co - and determine the level of
negligence involved in the accident on April 20, 2010.
"I appreciate the fact that we were able to complete this
trial in two months rather than the three months everyone
projected when this began," Barbier told the court in New
Orleans. "I know it's been demanding at times."
The first phase lasted just short of eight weeks.
On Wednesday, BP lawyers took a final shot at pushing more
blame on to the two contractor companies. Lawyers showed video
of two expert witnesses who analyzed cement used by Halliburton
to plug the Macondo well and both found it unstable and said the
slurry should have been remixed before it was used.
BP's final witness was Andrew Mitchell, a 40-year veteran of
the offshore oil industry and now an International Safety
Management Code consultant. Mitchell testified that Transocean's
rig captain, Curt Kuchta, had four to eight minutes after the
crisis began in which he could have activated the well's blowout
preventer by pushing a button mounted on the wall in the bridge.
But Transocean's "confusing command structure" meant he
waited for the offshore installation manager, Jimmy Harrell, to
arrive on the bridge to activate the blowout preventer, Mitchell
added.
"The result was that Captain Kuchta did not exercise his
overriding responsibility or authority, nor did he take the last
clear chance - the last clear chance - to save the ship, his
crew and the environment," Mitchell said.
The day before, environmentalists and others protested
outside the U.S. District Courthouse in New Orleans to mark the
third anniversary of the Macondo disaster, and call BP to
account for its lingering effects.
"Despite the impression some are trying to create, this
disaster is far from over," said David Muth, director of
Mississippi River Delta Restoration for the National Wildlife
Federation. The spill sent more than 4 million barrels of oil
into an "already stressed environment," he said, and affected
dolphins, nesting birds, and fish.
"Crude oil and living things don't mix very well," he said.
Speakers asked Barbier to make a finding of gross negligence
for BP, which could add billions to the Clean Water Act fines.
Penalties would help pay for desperately needed coastal
restoration projects, and act as a deterrent, they added.
Billy Nungesser, the Republican Parish President from
Plaquemines Parish in New Orleans, noted he has a long history
of working with the oil industry, both in private business and
as a government official, and generally found industry officials
to be much more responsive and responsible than BP has been.
"We've had many spills in my parish, small spills, and the
companies go beyond the call of duty to clean it up, restore it
and reimburse the parish," he said. "This company is giving all
the oil industry a bad name. And they're not all bad people."
BP has provided for $42 billion to cover clean-up, fines and
other liabilities.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.