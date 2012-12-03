PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 3 British oil company BP Plc said on Monday it expected its organic capital spending to average between $24 and $27 billion in the years between 2014 and 2020, up from $19.1 billion in 2011.
In slides on its web site ahead of a strategy presentation for investors and analysts, the company also said it saw a 50 percent improvement in operating cash flow by 2014 versus 2011, after adjustments to remove dividends from TNK-BP - a Russian business it plans to sell next year.
The cash flow forecast also included an estimate of dividends from a stake in Russian state company Rosneft which it is in the process of acquiring.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
