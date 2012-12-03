LONDON Dec 3 British oil company BP Plc said on Monday it expected its organic capital spending to average between $24 and $27 billion in the years between 2014 and 2020, up from $19.1 billion in 2011.

In slides on its web site ahead of a strategy presentation for investors and analysts, the company also said it saw a 50 percent improvement in operating cash flow by 2014 versus 2011, after adjustments to remove dividends from TNK-BP - a Russian business it plans to sell next year.

The cash flow forecast also included an estimate of dividends from a stake in Russian state company Rosneft which it is in the process of acquiring.