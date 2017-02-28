LONDON Feb 28 British oil major BP said
it will be able to balance its books at an oil price as low as
$35-40 a barrel by 2021 as the company has reined in spending.
BP also said its upstream and downstream segments, its main
oil and gas business units, will generate pre-tax free cashflow
of $13-14 billion and $9-10 billion a year by 2021.
Earlier this month, BP raised its break-even price to $60 a
barrel for this year due to higher spending.
"Over the next five years we expect this to fall to around
$35-40 a barrel for the group overall," CFO Brian Gilvary said
in a statement on Tuesday ahead of a strategy presentation to
investors.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan
Fenton)