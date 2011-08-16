LONDON Aug 16 Oil major BP said its strategy team was being taken over by its existing investor relations chief, installing a known candidate to a role to which investors are looking to help shape the company's post-oil spill future.

BP this month appointed Fergus MacLeod as group head of strategic planning, expanding the head of investor relations role he has held since 2002, a spokesman for BP told Reuters on Tuesday.

The appointment came after Ian Smale, the former head of strategy, decided to retire from BP, the spokesman added.

Changes at the top of the strategy team come at a time when investors are concerned that Chief Executive Bob Dudley has not set the company on the road to recovery more than a year after it staunched the massive leak at a doomed Gulf of Mexico well.

The spokesman downplayed suggestions the changes were connected to worries about BP's direction.

"Ian had been in that role for three years, it's not unusual for roles to change in that sort of timescale," he said.

Both Smale and MacLeod are 51 years old.

BP's shares were down 1.5 percent at 410.8 pence at 1355 GMT, lagging the European oil and gas company index which was 0.7 percent lower, but an improvement on last week when they touched their lowest in almost a year.

Investors are frustrated at the share price, which has failed to recover materially in the past nine months, despite some progress in oil spill lawsuits and indications the final cost to the company will be less than many had feared. (Reporting by Sarah Young)