JAKARTA May 20 BP has closed part of its Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Indonesia's remote West Papua province for maintenance, the company said on Tuesday.

"This has been factored into Tangguh's 2014 production plan," BP Indonesia Head of Country Dharmawan Samsu told Reuters via email. The scheduled repairs, which began on May 19, are expected to take 21 days to complete, Samsu said.

The Tangguh project is Indonesia's third LNG hub and produces up to 7.6 million tonnes of LNG a year from its two existing liquefaction trains and supplies customers in Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan and the United States.

Work is underway to develop a third train at the facility, which the firm expects to begin delivering gas in 2019. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Fergus Jensen; editing by Jane Baird)