LONDON Dec 13 Oil major BP issued a rare
annual tender to buy diesel in northern Europe, showing large
traditional buyers are looking for ways to offset the impact of
a rise in premiums at Russian diesel tenders.
Over the past weeks, Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil
sold diesel for next year delivery at tenders at premiums often
described by traders as unusually strong.
Vitol and BP were among traders and majors believed to have
won some volumes at those tenders.
On Friday, BP issued a tender to buy 300,000 to 420,000
tonnes of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD) per month for
northwest Europe in 2014, trading sources said.
The tender was for delivery on a cost-insurance-freight
(cif) basis and closes at the end of next week, according to
traders.
BP is usually a large buyer of diesel on a spot cif basis
while Russian producers sell diesel on a free-on-board (fob)
long-term basis, which does not include costs such as insurance
and freight.
"BP is a large cif spot diesel buyer. This term tender is
unusual and it looks like a move to assess how cif term prices
compare with cif spot because spot prices for next year look
aggressive," one trader said.
European diesel differentials to gasoil futures have come
under heavy pressure in recent months as large volumes are
imported from Russia and the United States.