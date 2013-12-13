LONDON Dec 13 Oil major BP issued a rare annual tender to buy diesel in northern Europe, showing large traditional buyers are looking for ways to offset the impact of a rise in premiums at Russian diesel tenders.

Over the past weeks, Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil sold diesel for next year delivery at tenders at premiums often described by traders as unusually strong.

Vitol and BP were among traders and majors believed to have won some volumes at those tenders.

On Friday, BP issued a tender to buy 300,000 to 420,000 tonnes of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD) per month for northwest Europe in 2014, trading sources said.

The tender was for delivery on a cost-insurance-freight (cif) basis and closes at the end of next week, according to traders.

BP is usually a large buyer of diesel on a spot cif basis while Russian producers sell diesel on a free-on-board (fob) long-term basis, which does not include costs such as insurance and freight.

"BP is a large cif spot diesel buyer. This term tender is unusual and it looks like a move to assess how cif term prices compare with cif spot because spot prices for next year look aggressive," one trader said.

European diesel differentials to gasoil futures have come under heavy pressure in recent months as large volumes are imported from Russia and the United States.