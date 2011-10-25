MOSCOW/LONDON Oct 25 The management board of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP has recommended that its board of directors discuss suing shareholder BP for billions of dollars in damages over BP's failed alliance with Rosneft, sources said on Tuesday.

A simple majority on the 11-member board of TNK-BP Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires, would be necessary to pass the motion to join a damages suit brough by a minority shareholder in TNK-BP. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tom Bergin)