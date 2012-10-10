LONDON/MOSCOW Oct 10 Russian president Vladimir
Putin backs BP's plan to sell its 50 percent stake in
TNK-BP to state oil group Rosneft, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with
Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin.
Putin, who returned to the Kremlin for a six-year
presidential term in May, dominates the country's power
hierarchy and investors are watching for a political signal that
Rosneft will receive his blessing to buy into TNK-BP.
Such a deal would require formal government approval,
however, and some senior officials have opposed the transaction,
saying that state business should not further encroach into the
world's ninth-largest economy.
Sechin said Putin had endorsed the idea - which could also
include BP taking a stake in Rosneft - at a meeting in Russia
last month with BP's top executives.
"(Rosneft) will have the opportunity to acquire a strategic
investor ... so we do support this, and the president also spoke
in support of this," Sechin, a long-standing confidant and
adviser to Putin, was quoted as saying.
Sechin said, however, that Putin stressed it was ultimately
"up to BP shareholders" to decide on the deal.
"Considering the fact that Rosneft is a strategic company
... the main parameters of the deal have to be agreed with the
presidential administration," he said.
BP's four billionaire partners in TNK-BP - Mikhail Fridman,
German Khan, Viktor Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik - who initially
wanted to buy BP out of the venture, have told the British firm
they may instead sell their half of the $50 billion business.
In so doing, the four (who are grouped in a consortium
called AAR) signalled their unwillingness to work alongside
Rosneft, the listed oil company with the world's top oil
resources.
With AAR now putting its own stake up for sale, BP has the
right under a shareholder agreement to a 45-day exclusivity
period in which AAR may not consider bids from other potential
buyers.
Asked on Wednesday whether AAR may sell its stake in TNK-BP
before BP does, Fridman told reporters: "Everything is
possible".
The divorce is the results of a protracted feud between BP
and AAR after the latter blocked BP's attempt to partner with
Rosneft last year in the courts.