MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP will remain BP's principal investment vehicle in Russia, BPChief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said on Monday.

"We remain rock-solid committed to our investment in Russia. we are going to continue with that. TNK-BP has been and was always considered our primary investment vehicle in Russia," Dudley told reporters on a visit to Moscow.

"That company is performing very well and we remain absolutely committed to it. We would like to increase our investments in Russia."

BP owns 50 percent of TNK-BP, while the other half belongs to a group of four Soviet-born billionaires.

The quartet launched successful legal action to block an Arctic offshore exploration deal between BP and state-controlled Rosneft , saying it violated an exclusivity clause in the TNK-BP shareholders' agreement. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)