LONDON Dec 8 BP (BP.L) has discussed the outline of a possible settlement with its Russian billionaire joint venture partners in TNK-BP [TNKBP.UL], the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as saying the discussion is aimed at trying to resolve an acrimonious dispute between the two sides.

However, people close to the situation, cited by the FT, said BP and its partners are only involved in preliminary discussions, and no formal talks are taking place.

The talks on a settlement, which would involve the transfer of some BP assets to TNK-BP, come ahead of a critical board meeting of the venture in Brussels on Friday.

Directors will hear recommendations from two independent international law firms on whether to file suit against BP over its failed alliance with Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the Russian state oil champion.

