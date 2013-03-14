* Oil trading sees fall in earnings in 2012
* BP says trading main reason for weaker downstream
performance
* Reflects weak performance across global oil trading
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 14 BP's oil trading
division, the alma mater for a generation of the world's top
traders and a former cash-generating machine, is under greater
scrutiny after becoming a weak link for the oil major.
The company says the unit, which once generated a tenth of
profits, was responsible for its failure to fully deliver on a
pledge to improve performance at its refining division.
BP last restructured its trading desk in 2010 to put more
focus on fast growing markets in China and India, and denies
more big changes are planned: "Major interventions are neither
considered necessary nor are contemplated," it said in a
statement.
But industry sources and former insiders say the weak
performance has sparked an internal debate about the unit. The
developments at BP, once the most powerful oil trading desk,
highlight generally weak performances across many trading units
at oil majors and trading houses over the past three years due
to relatively low market volatility.
"If earnings drop too close to the cost level, the reforms
debate will intensify," one former BP trading insider said.
Another former BP insider, now with a rival, said: "For the
first time in a generation there is a debate, soul searching
going on at their trading desk as people are asking questions -
have we lost our competitive advantage?"
BP has not released separate figures for the performance of
its trading desk since 2005, but in regulatory filings it noted
that the unit disappointed last year.
"In March 2010, we outlined an opportunity to deliver an
additional $2 billion of performance improvement by 2012
relative to a 2009 base-line," it said.
"We were unable to fully deliver this level of improvement
principally due to a significant reduction in the supply and
trading contribution in 2012 compared with a particularly strong
performance in 2009."
BETTER PAID THAN THE CEO
Oil trading has been one of BP's most prestigious and
high-paying divisions for decades.
The head of BP's U.S. crude business, a position currently
held by Donald Porteous, is believed to be one of the best paid
jobs in the world of oil trading.
"On a good year, the head of the U.S. book was making more
than the CEO. Much more," one of several former insiders said.
BP declined to comment on traders' salaries. Chief Executive
Robert Dudley's total pay fell 21 percent last year to $2.673
million.
Top management at BP also understands trading. Chief
Financial Officer Brian Gilvary was head of trading between 2005
and 2010.
Like other European oil majors Shell, Total
and ENI, BP has long had a big trading desk,
which not only sells the firm's products and buys oil to meet
refining needs, but also seeks to make profits on its own.
That contrasts with U.S. Exxon Mobil, which buys oil
and products only to meet its needs and does not trade to make
profits or use derivatives for hedging and other purposes.
BP's trading arm, like those of other oil firms, benefits
from the information the company compiles from its control of
producing, storage and refining assets.
For example, it controls large storage facilities, pipelines
and a refinery in the U.S. oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, giving
it big logistical and information advantages over competitors.
In the last three years BP has sold $40 billion worth of
assets to raise cash to cover bills from its Macondo oil spill,
including some U.S. storage facilities and refineries, but it
says that did not hurt its competitive advantage in trading.
"We have continued to invest in facilities and contracts in
the areas of the world most relevant to trading," BP said.
VOLUMES STAGNANT
But trading volumes have largely been stagnant for the past
few years, while rivals like like Vitol, Glencore and the
trading arm of Shell expanded trading.
Between 2009 and 2012, BP's trading arm sold 2.4 million
barrels per day of refined oil products while crude sales fell
to 1.5 million from 1.8 million bpd. By contrast, total volumes
at Vitol rose from 5 to 6 million bpd over the same period.
In 2007, BP paid $303 million in fines to settle criminal
and civil cases related to manipulation of the U.S. propane
market. It also had an independent monitor sitting on its
trading desk for several years.
The big restructuring of the trading unit in 2010 saw it set
up separate oil and gas trading desks.
Overall trading head count has remained stable over the past
12 months, according to its reports, although about 300 posts
have been cut from the gas desk and a similar number added to
its oil desk. It now has 1,800 staff in oil and 1,200 in gas.
WILD SWINGS
The last time BP disclosed figures for trading, in 2005, it
earned $2.97 billion, or over a tenth of the firm's overall net
profit.
People familiar with the trading division's performance say
2009 was the last year of such truly impressive success. Crude,
products and gas trading made $1 billion each amid soaring oil
prices. As prices steadily rose, a market-forward price
structure made storing oil profitable. Costs in the division
stood at around $1 billion.
But the following years were more difficult, insiders say.
Earnings from oil products trading halved in 2010 after a loss
on fuel oil as core traders left. The situation improved in 2011
but last year saw a further decline across the board.
BP now includes trading in its consolidated figure for its
downstream division, which has had widely varying results,
ranging from 3 percent to 15 percent of the firm's total core
earnings over the past four years.
In its annual filings it has described trading's
contribution as weak in 2012, stronger in 2011, weak in 2010 and
"very strong" in 2009, when trading helped make up for sharp
falls in refining profits in the downstream division.
Those swings have not come under serious investor scrutiny
at BP, although some activist shareholders have raised questions
about the advantages of large trading divisions at other firms.
U.S. Hess Corp said it would offload its energy
trading arm, Hetco, and exit its retail businesses by 2015 after
pressure from investors.
